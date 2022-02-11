THE DAILY STAR:

NEURALINK, a biotech company from Tesla founder Elon Musk, is accused of torturing monkeys being used for testing purposes.

An animal rights group, The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), is claiming they’ve obtained records detailing the monkeys’ abuse.

Jeremy Beckham, MPA, MPH, research advocacy specialist with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, told The Sun via email there was skepticism about Musk and Neuralink’s claims about the experiments.

“Our medical experts who had expertise about neurological experiments in monkeys were skeptical of the lofty claims being made by Elon Musk/Neuralink in the press at the time we submitted our first request (September 2020),” Bekham said.

“We wanted to look at the internal UC Davis records themselves, including videos and photographs, to get a better understanding of what was happening to the animals in the experiments as well as verify the integrity and promise of the research.”

The animal-rights group also told Business Insider that the records show monkeys experienced “extreme suffering as a result of inadequate animal care and the highly invasive experimental head implants during the experiments.”

MORE FROM THE DAILY STAR