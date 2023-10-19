Horrified Israeli rescuers ‘find children’s bone fragments’ as they sift through rubble of nursery attacked and torched by Hamas terrorists in Be’eri massacre

Horrified Israeli rescue workers have been sifting through ash and rubble and finding bone fragments at a nursery that was attacked by Hamas on October 7, according to on-the-ground reports from the south of the country.

Yesterday, harrowing images from the site showed pools of blood and teddy bears riddled with bullet holes after scores of innocents were killed in the Be’eri massacre.

The kindergarten was meant to be a safe refuge for children under the age of five, but it would become the scene for one of the most barbaric and vile acts of the Palestinian terrorist group as it rampaged through southern Israel 13 days ago.

In total, at least 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack, with work to identify victims still on-going. The number could still rise further.

In pictures released by the South First Responders telegram channel last night – rescue workers wearing forensic and protective clothing can be seen scouring through the rubble of the nursery which was attacked and scorched.

