Horrific video shows hammer-wielding woman smash shop window with pro-Israel sign in Pittsburgh

Shocking surveillance video captures the moment a woman used a hammer to bash the front window of a Pittsburgh business that displayed a sign reading, “We stand with Israel.”

The hateful vandal approached Marvista Design + Build on Beechwood Boulevard in the heavily Jewish-populated Squirrel Hill neighborhood about 3:50 a.m. Friday and repeatedly struck the window where the sign hung, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Unable to shatter the glass, the woman left but returned a few minutes later and continued to strike it before grabbing the sign and then smashing the windows of a company truck.

When police arrived, the unidentified woman had already left.

Michael “Shlomo” Jacobs, 53, the business’s owner, said he was alarmed by the rage exhibited by the woman in the neighborhood, which contains the largest Jewish population in Pittsburgh.

“If you look at the video, the anger in those swings is deeply concerning for not only myself but for the Jewish community,” Jacobs told Fox News on Monday.

