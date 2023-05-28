Horrific footage shows the devastating toll the “tranq” drug epidemic has had on addicts in Philadelphia.

The Kensington neighborhood — made infamous by its open-air drug market — is seen completely packed with the slumped-over and passed-out drug users in the video posted to TikTok by urbanvisuals2.0.

The harrowing clip comes as the “City of Brother Love” struggles with the rising use of the drug Xylazine, or “tranq,” which is a deadly sedative used to enhance the effects of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.

The drug is so potent the White House recently declared it an “emerging threat.”

Dr. Rahul Gupta, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, issued the warning last month.

