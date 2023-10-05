Horowitz: New York Trump Fraud Trial – Did He Really Overvalue Mar-a-Lago?

Donald Trump’s New York City fraud trial has raised an important legal issue regarding Judge Engoron’s fairness in judging the case. We know that Donald Trump attacked Judge Engoron’s clerk for her political activism. It is rarely productive to attack staff in a trial but one can be honest enough to acknowledge that a judge picks his/her staff and Judge Engoron’s clerk’s political activism may reflect his own views as well.Judicial bias is always a concern and as trial lawyers we will challenge a judge who is generally biased or even biased for our particular case. In federal court this is not possible and the assignment process often decides the case. It is important to realize that many judges have bias that is inherent in who they are which means they may not view their world view as “bias”.

There are disturbing reports that Judge Arthur Engoron relied upon a tax appraisal as the basis for valuing Mar-a-Lago. The large difference between the appraisal and Donald Trump’s valuation was then cited as fraud. Of course, the people lending Trump millions are not fools. They are top professionals and quite capable of arriving at property values on their own.Now the judge contests the claim that a tax appraisal was the basis for his determination of fraud against Trump. The New York Post reported the court saying ““Please, press, stop saying that I valued it at $18 million”. But New York Attorney General Letitia James introduced that evidence so at least in part it contributed to his decision that Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. overvalued the asset.

READ MORE