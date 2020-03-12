Daily Star:

Hundreds of starving monkeys fought over a single banana that was left in the street, as tourists who regularly feed them shun Thailand.

The normally well-fed primates swarmed across a street in Lopubri, central Thailand, after they spotted a fellow monkey holding a banana.

A clip showed the primates giving chase to the unlucky monkey, who was doing his best to stay ahead of the pack.

But, it took a sinister turn as they started to shriek and fight over the measly fruit.

The monkeys are then seen jumping over one another and ferociously grabbing at each other as the battle for the banana escalated.

