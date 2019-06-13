DAILY MAIL:

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks has agreed to appear before the House Judiciary Committee – the first Trump White House official to yield to the panel’s widespread push for information.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler revealed Hicks’ decision, after talks between lawyers for the two sides that followed the committee’s issuance of a subpoena to compel her testimony.

It came on a day when Donald Trump Jr. appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee, also after a subpoena led to negotiations.

‘It is important to hear from Ms. Hicks, who was a key witness for the Special Counsel. Ms. Hicks understands that the Committee will be free to pose questions as it sees fit, including about her time on the Trump Campaign and her time in the White House,’ said Nadler, indicating that topics would not be off limits.