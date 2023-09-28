Hoodie-loving John Fetterman will now HAVE to wear a shirt and tie in the Senate

The great sartorial scandal over John Fetterman’s signature hoodie-and-shorts has now come to a close after the Senate unanimously passed a resolution enacting a formal dress code. The resolution, brought forth by fellow Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, W. Va., passed without a formal vote by unanimous consent and clarified that the Senate floor would have a formal dress code. Hours earlier, Fetterman had already announced he would wear a suit and tie while speaking or presiding over the Senate floor. Fetterman, like others, could still wear his trademark garb and vote from the cloak room on the edge of the Senate floor. ‘Though we’ve never had an official dress code, the events over the past week have made us all feel as though formalizing one is the right path forward,’ Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor.

