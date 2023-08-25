Hoo Boy: Unearthed Posts Show DA Fani Willis Pushed Election Conspiracies, Including One You’ll Remember

As Donald Trump was being booked and processed for a fourth time on a fourth indictment, this time in Georgia, old social media posts of DA Fani Willis emerged. What they contained provided a view into the rabid partisan nature and hypocrisy of the prosecutor now trying to put the former president behind bars.

Specifically, multiple posts show Willis spreading conspiracy theories about Georgia’s elections. She even went so far as to claim there were “water leaks” during the 2020 election counting in Fulton County, suggesting that ballots were being thrown out. You’ll probably remember that one because Republicans ended up adopting that theory as well in the aftermath of the election.

