The L.A. Lakers star tried to clarify his comments — “My team and this league just went through a difficult week” — but many in Hong Kong argued that any such unpleasantness was little compared to police brutality. LeBron James, usually held up as a progressive icon, is getting slammed for the comments he made Monday night criticizing Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey for his recent tweet in support of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement. “I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand, and he spoke,” James said of Morey. “So many people could have been harmed, not only financially, but physically, emotionally, spiritually.” The remarks from James, arguably the world’s most influential basketball player, sparked a wave of backlash on social media both stateside and internationally, with U.S. politicians, Hong Kong protestors and other observers questioning whether the Lakers star was just the latest sports and entertainment industry leader to put business interests in China ahead of democratic values.

