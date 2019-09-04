NEW YORK POST:

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday formally withdrew the controversial extradition bill that sparked months of massive protests.

Lam, 62, made the announcement in a televised address Wednesday, saying the government would “formally withdraw the bill in order to fully allay public concerns,” according to CNN.

“After more than two months of social unrest, it is obvious to many that discontentment extends far beyond the bill. It covers political, economic and social issues,” she said, according to the network.

The withdrawal comes just days after leaked audio caught her admitting that she had caused “unforgivable havoc” by introducing the bill — and would quit if she could.

The bill, which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, where courts are controlled by the Communist Party, first sparked protests in March, which escalated dramatically in June.