Don Bateman, a former Honeywell employee who created the Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System, flew west this month at 91. Bateman retired from Honeywell in 2016 after a decades-long career introducing new technologies to help flight crews avoid aviation accidents. Bateman received many patents for aviation safety technologies and was even awarded the National Medal of Technology and Innovation. He was part of a team of “mavericks” comprised of engineers with a passion for building and a drive to make aviation safer. He touched the lives of many, including his team members and his family. His younger daughter, Katherine McCaslin, remembers flights with her dad and hearing about how engineers are working to make planes fly safer. “He always credited the people who came before him,” McCaslin said. “He’d look back and say that aviation is built on the shoulders of so many great innovators. He really felt like his work at Honeywell was standing on the shoulders of giants to make an impact.” He was known for the creation of the EGPWS, which provides flight crews with prompt and accurate information about terrain and obstacles in the area to reduce the risk of collision into terrain, especially in low-visibility conditions. The EGPWS uses aircraft inputs and an internal database to predict and warn flight crews about potential conflicts. About 65,000 EGPWS boxes are installed on planes around the world. His original invention, the Ground Proximity Warning System led to the invention of the EGPWS. The GPWS gave pilots an audible warning to avoid a collision with terrain, like trees, mountains or the ground. The EGPWS includes enhancements like SmartRunway and SmartLanding systems, developed to help flight crews avoid runway excursions and incursions.

