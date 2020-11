Shore News Network:

Everyone on the right knew it was coming. Democrats have sheltered the radical ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter extremists who called for violence against President Donald Trump and his supporters. Now, the Joe Biden camp is the new target of the radical wing of both organizations. Everyone knew it wasn’t about Trump, it was about continued destruction of America, no matter who won the Presidency.

"Fuck Biden! Fuck Trump! No more presidents! No more fascists!"



Tonight antifascist activists marched through Washington DC in Black-bloc to protest both candidates and the entire system, especially police.



They were led by DC's They/Them Collective, an anarchist collective. pic.twitter.com/nBveI5PBoa — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) November 4, 2020

