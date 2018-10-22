INFOWARS:

These are the people demanding we open our borders.

You can see this photo as the very final image in this Associated Press slideshow covering the migrant caravan headed to the US.

Damn these Honduran migrants seem like they really want to come here… pic.twitter.com/oSUaaHoLku — Vincent James (@RealVinceJames) October 21, 2018

It appears they set multiple flags on fire as this picture from the BBC shows a second flag set ablaze and treated like garbage:

From BBC news photos… https://t.co/uyVHocgoTB

caption “In Honduras, protests have been held in support of the migrants in the capital city, Tegucigalpa” is this an American flag burning? pic.twitter.com/LjDVRQQs2W — ChristinaRN1 (@christinarn1) October 20, 2018