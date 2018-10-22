HONDURANS PAINT SWASTIKA ON AMERICAN FLAG, SET IT ON FIRE

INFOWARS:

These are the people demanding we open our borders.

You can see this photo as the very final image in this Associated Press slideshow covering the migrant caravan headed to the US.

It appears they set multiple flags on fire as this picture from the BBC shows a second flag set ablaze and treated like garbage:

