Scuffles broke out at the bridge spanning the Suchiate River between Mexico and Guatemala on Saturday

Honduran migrants waved their country’s flag and sang the national anthem as they approached the bridge

At the height of the confrontation, Guatemalan authorities say 2,500 migrants were on the bridge

Scores of people who entered Guatemala from Honduras in recent days have been arriving at the Mexican border, testing the resolve of Mexico to heed US demands to contain migrant flows

Hundreds of guardsmen also lined the river to prevent migrants from crossing into Mexico clandestinely

Migrants clashed with Mexican troops on a bridge at the Guatemalan border on Saturday, as hundreds of guards also lined the banks of the river to prevent further crossings there. Thousands of Central American migrants tried to push their way across a bridge spanning the Suchiate River between Mexico and Guatemala. Honduran migrants waved their country’s flag and sang the national anthem as they approached the bridge. At the height of the confrontation, Guatemalan authorities estimated 2,500 migrants were on the bridge, or attempting to get on it.

