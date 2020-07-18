Breitbart:

In the San Francisco Bay Area of California, where racial justice protesters are calling for defunding the police, the homicide rate has risen 14 percent so far in 2020.

One member of the city council in Vallejo, which has the highest number of murders, blames the increase on “systemic racism.”

“I think it’s the chickens coming home to roost,” said Hakeem Brown, who is running to be mayor of the city, said in a San Francisco Chronicle report. “I think it’s a lack of investment in our youth, a lack of opportunities … systemic racism in Vallejo and generations of poverty among poverty.”

