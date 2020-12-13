Biz Pac Review:

A homework assignment sent home with second-grade students at a public school in San Antonio that was posted to social media says that Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are president and vice president, respectively.

The Dec. 1 assignment asks students to write in answers to certain questions, including, “The [blank] is the leader of the country.” The answers are selected from a “word bank” of choices provided at the bottom of the page.

“Our current president is [blank],” one question asked, followed by, “Our current vice president is [blank].”

“Joe Biden” and “Kamala Harris” are listed as choices, but not “Donald Trump” and “Mike Pence,” our current president and vice president, respectively.

A Texas public school (Pearce Elementary in Southside ISD, San Antonio) asked 2nd grade students to complete a homework assignment that suggests Joe Biden, not Donald Trump, is the name of America's president. This is 100% false – Trump is president. #LiberalAgenda pic.twitter.com/9VAb7s9Q8o — Kenny Webster (@KenWebsterII) December 9, 2020

“A Texas public school (Pearce Elementary in Southside ISD, San Antonio) asked 2nd grade students to complete a homework assignment that suggests Joe Biden, not Donald Trump, is the name of America’s president. This is 100% false – Trump is president,” radio host Kenny Webster wrote on Twitter along with a screengrab of the homework assignment.

In a post by Webster on the Texas-based KPRC radio website, the host added, “Obviously this is a false statement that appears to have an underlying political agenda. President Trump’s legal team is still challenging the election results in court and the incumbent candidate hasn’t yet conceded. The electoral college has yet to officially count their votes and, even if the votes are cast for Joe Biden, the political candidate won’t be inaugurated until late January 2021.

“Regardless of who won the 2020 election (which, again, is yet to be determined) Donald Trump is still the President of the United States. This is an indisputable fact,” he continued.

Webster says that a parent of a second-grade student at the school, Pearce Elementary in Southside ISD, contacted state Rep. Briscoe Cain, a Republican from Deer Park, about the assignment, which was part of a civics lesson. The host said the parent believes that the assignment was not fashioned by the teacher but actually part of the official school curriculum.

“This kind of assignment has no place in the classroom,” Cain said, according to Webster. “There’s no way this was an accident or some oversight. It’s an overt act of brainwashing children.”

