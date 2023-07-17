A freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in southeastern Pennsylvania Monday morning, causing road closures and a mass evacuation.

The 40-car CSX train derailed near Stenton Avenue and Joshua Road in the town of Plymouth Meeting just before 5am, sending roughly half of its cars of the tracks.

An unspecified number of residents in the suburb 15 miles from Philly have since been evacuated, as well as several businesses closest to the derailment site.

Sources told local stations these precautions – as well as a Level 2 hazmat response – stemmed from the fact that 15 to 20 cars were believed to be carrying hazardous materials.

In a statement some three hours after the crash, police said the only material leaking out of the train at the moment was silicone pellets, which pose no threat to the public. There’s no word on what caused the derailment.

READ MORE