A real estate investor who had issues with squatters who once poured cement down pipes has shared a secret statute to remove them without facing expensive legal battles.

Florida landlord Sam received a tip on how he could evict illegal occupants in his home and avoid the court system after a local news station shared his story.

He was told about a Florida statute that allows police to remove them if he signs an affidavit which claims they are squatters, according to Fox News.

Now the homeowner is sharing this tip, which works as long as the squatter is a transient trespasser and not a former renter, to help out other landlords in the area.

