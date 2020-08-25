Breitbart:

California emerged as a cautionary tale on the first night of the Republican National Convention, as several speakers used the state to show what would become of the country if Democrats were elected to power on a radical left-wing platform.

The message seemed jarring to local, liberal California media, such as the Los Angeles Times:

Speakers at the #RNC2020 turned California into a dystopian punchline, portraying America’s most populous state as a dangerous wasteland ruled by liberal politicians who are oblivious to public safety. https://t.co/bkUq46LEKW — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 25, 2020

Or, as SAVAGE asked: “Does God hate California?”

As the state battled wildfires, and suffered rolling electricity blackouts, in the midst of coronavirus shutdowns, there seemed little ground to complain.

