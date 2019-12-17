NOQ REPORT:

If you follow a lot of political accounts on Twitter, you likely had the displeasure of seeing a transgender stripper prancing around with pasties performing to a crowded room at a conference to address homelessness in King County, Washington. There are so many things wrong with that story lead, but it’s all true.

Last week, Seattle and King County leaders hired transgender stripper Beyoncé Black St. James to perform at their annual conference on solving homelessness.



December 15, 2019

Kira Zylstra, former Director of King County’s coordinating agency for homelessness, All Home, resigned over the weekend after being put on leave over the incident. The stripper, Beyoncé Black St. James, danced topless through the crowd as she gave lap dances and kisses to many of the attendees.

The “Lunch with Cultural Presentation,” which went viral on social media, was another example of a poor decision by progressive activists who attempt to insert their higher sensibilities and lower moral standards on the rest of us.