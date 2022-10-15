A homeless woman accused of robbing a dead man who had been killed by a construction truck in Midtown Manhattan has been arrested.

Geniece Draper, 40, is accused of stealing the wallet of the victim as his body remained under the truck that had just crushed him on 8th Ave. and W. 44th St. last Thursday.

A witness recorded a video of the incident.

Draper faces grand larceny charges. FOX 5 News reported that she had a least a dozen prior arrests for various charges.

NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted that she was nabbed at the 42nd St. and Eight Ave. subway station in Times Square.

The victim was identified as Jerome Smith. Authorities were reportedly forced to use dental records to identify him since he no longer had any identification on him.

READ MORE