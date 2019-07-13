FOX NEWS:

In a bizarre stunt Friday, an elf-costumed real estate developer threw money at residents of a homeless camp in California in an effort to entice them to leave.

“Free money! Free money!,” Gene Gorelik shouted from a boom lift as he dropped dollar bills on the encampment, SFGate reported. He was also reportedly offering $2,000 to anyone who agreed to leave.

But none of the residents, who live in cars, RVs and tents, accepted his offer.

“F— you, Gene!” some could be heard saying in a video posted on Twitter.