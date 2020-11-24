New York Post:

Suspect in custody after stabbing spree at San Jose, California church

Police have declined to ID the perp

Police had taken one man in custody in connection to Sunday’s fatal stabbing spree at a San Jose, California, church, according to police.

A man and a woman were killed, and three other men were injured in the attack at Grace Baptist Church, which was used as a homeless shelter.

San Jose police say one adult male suspect is in custody, but the circumstances of the rampage and his motives remain unclear.

“We had a very motivated individual that was able to stab five people,” San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told KPIX.. “This isn’t like a shooting. To stab somebody, you have to get up close and personal.”

Those injured had been both inside and outside the church, which acts as an overnight shelter for the homeless, the station said.

“No church services were being conducted at the time of the stabbing. Unhoused individuals were brought into the church to get them out of the cold,” police tweeted.

