NEW YORK POST:

A wheelchair-using, one-legged homeless man is hell on wheels — accused by cops of fatally plunging a large ice pick into a rival’s face on a Brooklyn sidewalk.

Antonio Graham, 50 — whose troubled past includes a staggering 45 arrests — was awaiting arraignment Saturday night, preliminarily charged with manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Cops say Graham, a habitual violent thief and drug user, stabbed 60-year-old Gary Smith in the face just before dawn Tuesday near the corner of Schenectady Avenue and St. John’s Place in Crown Heights.

The amputee vagrant then allegedly wheeled himself away, taking the bloody ice pick with him.

The nature of their dispute was not immediately known.

A cold-hearted Graham allegedly left his victim to die what could only have been an agonizing death, authorities contend. Smith lived just four blocks from where he was stabbed.