FOX NEWS:

It’s becoming deadlier to be homeless on the streets of the second largest city in the country, according to a newly released report by California officials.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a report released Tuesday that between 2013 and 2018 the number of homeless deaths doubled from 536 to 1,047. The overall death rate, which accounts for increases in the total homeless population in the area, was up by over a third in that same period.

“Put simply, being homeless in LA County is becoming increasingly deadly,” the report’s authors noted.

Drug and alcohol overdose was the largest contributor to the overall increase in the homeless death rate, accounting for 27 percent of the deaths between 2016 and 2018. The overdose death rate for homeless individuals was 26 times higher than among the general population.