Homeless encampments are back in Venice Beach – after nearly 200 homeless people were cleared from the iconic Los Angeles boardwalk last summer

Almost a year later, footage from the Los Angeles beach town shows dozens of tents back up, and some 120 vagrants living on the scenic beach once again

Residents are now complaining about a renewed stream of garbage littering the promenade, as well as unchecked fires started by individuals camping outside

Homeless encampments are back in Venice Beach – after nearly 200 people were cleared from the iconic boardwalk last summer. Almost a year later, footage from the Los Angeles town show dozens of tents back up, and some 120 vagrants overtaking the beach once again. Residents are now complaining about a renewed stream of garbage littering the promenade, as well as elaborate processions erected by individuals camping outside. For residents of the area, the issue is a recurring one – after the pandemic presented a plethora of challenges including several still-prevailing housing crisis. LA was no exception, where ‘shelter in place’ rules restricted officials from evicting encampments across the city. A prime piece of real estate ceded in the chaos was Venice Beach, where each summer since, hundreds of tents have again sprouted up again and again – after being systematically knocked back down.

