KOMO

Tents returned Friday to a homeless encampment that was cleared by Seattle police one day earlier. People who work on the same Second Avenue South block say it’s a never-ending cycle. While staring out the window of Impact Hub, the shared workspace she manages, Heather Staples said, “it’s really more of the same.” “It gets to be a critical mass, it gets to the point where it’s unsanitary and it gets to a point where maybe it’s a little dangerous and the city will come through and it will sweep the encampment and then people come back again because there’s no place for them to go,” Staples said. “These are people that don’t have other solutions. It’s really, it’s heartbreaking.” On Wednesday police started swarming tents in two different South Seattle encampments. Ten people were arrested, over $20,000 in cash was seized and an array of drugs, guns, knives and stolen property was also confiscated.

READ MORE AT KOMO