ABC news:

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security wants grocery stores, gas stations and even COVID-19 testing sites to be aware that they could be targeted, though such an event may be unlikely.

As businesses across the country remain closed and big events are canceled for the foreseeable future, federal authorities are warning of the potential for terrorists to strike inside the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now is the time to engage community businesses and other stakeholders to encourage vigilance and awareness,” the DHS’s assistant director for infrastructure protection, Brian Harrell, said in a statement to ABC News.

