BREITBART:

President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released about 9,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the interior of the United States over the last eight days, federal data confirms.

Catch and release totals obtained by Breitbart News confirm that between May 6 through May 13, roughly 9,000 border crossers and illegal aliens were released into a variety of American communities by DHS. This indicates that at least 1,100 border crossers and illegal aliens have been released into the country every day in the past week.

The Catch and release process often entails federal immigration officials busing border crossers into nearby border cities and dropping them off with the hope that they show up for their immigration and asylum hearings. The overwhelming majority of border crossers and illegal aliens are never deported from the country once they are released into the U.S.