The Department of Homeland Security listed pro-life mothers as potential “radicalization suspects” in a violence prevention training guide just days after President Biden took office, documents obtained by a conservative legal watchdog show.

DHS’s Office of Terrorism and Violence lists profiles of various domestic extremists in an internal memo dated Jan. 29, 2021 — including a “middle-aged pro-life advocate” — and asks participants to make “real-life decisions” to confront each.

“This is Ann, a resident of Elkville in rural America,” one profile reads. “Ann has always been religious but since the death of her mother, she’s become increasingly devout. She’s a regular in the small-town community, active in several church groups. While she has always been protective of her four kids, she has become increasingly more concerned about the welfare of other children including the unborn.”

The document, obtained by American First Legal, then tells employees to consider ways to address the fictional Ann’s behavior after she questions whether “the bible justifies violence in defense of life” during a prayer group meeting and calls the mayor of her small town a “baby killer” at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

