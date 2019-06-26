NEWSMAX;

Home Depot co-founders Bernie Marcus and Ken Langone say that Sen. Bernie Sanders is an enemy to all entrepreneurs.

Both men recently appeared on Fox Business Network to discuss the challenges they faced getting the retailer off the ground to become the success it is today and the potential pitfalls of socialism.

The co-founders of Home Depot believe if Sanders were president when they tried to open their business in 1978, the home-improvement retailer may never have existed.

“Home Depot is the poster child for capitalism,” Marcus told Fox.

The two told Fox they never thought about giving up on their business, even amid the economic downturn in the late 1970s when the home-improvement chain opened. “People needed product. People still had to build houses, fix plumbing,” Marcus said.