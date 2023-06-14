During an interview with CNBC host Becky Quick on Monday aired on Tuesday’s edition of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Home Depot CEO Ted Decker stated that “we are increasingly concerned with some life safety of our associates and customer base” and stated that the issue of retail theft has been highest “in certain tough cities.”

Quick asked, “Will you reach the point where there are stores you have to shut down, because this is a problem in some geographic areas more than others. Where is that?”

Decker responded, “Yes. A number of retailers have had to shut stores in certain tough cities. We’re fortunate that we have not, but we are increasingly concerned with some life safety of our associates and customer base…and we’re having to invest in more security guards and lighting — increased lighting in parking lots and recording towers. And it’s not a place that many of us in retail thought we’d have to be.”

