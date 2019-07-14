BIZPACREVIEW:

During a House Oversight Committee hearing Friday on the alleged abuses being committed by the Trump administration against detained illegal aliens, congressional Democrats repeatedly tried to tarnish America’s immigration authorities as cruel, uncaring, racist ghouls.

In response to these smears, former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting Director Thomas Homan lost his temper during the hearing more than once — and justifiably so, some would argue.

In one especially fiery exchange, Illinois Democrat Rep. Jesús García issued a personal attack against Homan himself, suggesting in a tirade that the former ICE director was a racist.