Holy Mackerel: Sam Bankman-Fried Uses Fish to Trade for Prison Haircuts

Disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, once seen as the “next Warren Buffett,” is now trading mackerel in prison for a jailhouse haircut.Jurors convicted Bankman-Fried of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy in early November. Now, while waiting for his sentencing, he is learning the basics of life in prison.Bankman-Fried has traded some pouches of mackerel, or macks as they are known behind bars, to another inmate for a haircut of his mop top ahead of his trial.

Mackerel has replaced cigarettes as the preferred jailhouse currency after officials have banned smoking.

Mark Botnick, a spokesman for Bankman-Fried, said, “Sam’s doing the best he can under the circumstances.”

READ MORE