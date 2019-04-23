METRO UK:

Isis has released a picture claiming to show the mastermind behind the Easter Sunday bomb massacre in Sri Lanka, that killed 321 people. Extremist cleric Zahran Hashim is believed to be at the centre of the image, surrounded by the seven suicide bombers.

Hashim has been identified as the man who planned the attacks. The picture was released by Islamic State’s propaganda news agency Amaq.

The terror group earlier named the bombers alongside Hashim as Abu Ubayda, Abu al-Mukhtar, Abu Khalil, Abu al-Bara’a, Abu Muhammad and Abu Abdullah.

They are all seen standing in front of an Isis flag.

The blasts killed eight Britons.

Isis earlier claimed, through Amaq, that that the bombings were the work of ‘fighters of the Islamic State’. No evidence was provided to support the claim.

This comes after state minister of defence Ruwan Wijewardene told parliament today that ‘the preliminary investigations have revealed that what happened in Sri Lanka’ was a revenge attack for the Christchurch massacre.