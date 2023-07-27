Holocaust survivor whose family were gassed at Auschwitz condemns Fox News host’s ‘disgusting’ remarks about Hitler’s murderous concentration camps where 6 million Jews were killed

A Holocaust survivor whose family were gassed at Auschwitz has joined the White House in condemning Fox News’ prime time host’s ‘disgusting’ remarks about Adolf Hitler’s murdering concentration camps where six million Jews were killed.

Michael Bornstein, who spent seven months in Auschwitz when he was four, said Fox News host Greg Gutfield and the network should apologize after the commentator suggested that Jews could survive in the concentration camps by ‘having skills’.

Gutfield sparked fierce backlash during a debate on Fox News’ The Five about Florida’s new slavery curriculum, which teaches students that slaves ‘developed skills which, in some instances could be applied for personal benefit’.

The Fox News host compared the situation to Jews and how they ‘survived [concentration camps] by having skills’. ‘You had to be useful. Utility! Utility kept you alive, Gutfield said, without mentioning how millions of Jews died in the concentration camps as soon as they got off the trains.

Bornstein, 86, whose father and brother were gassed at Auschwitz, told CNN: ‘The Fox News host should apologize, the Fox News network should apologize. There’s absolutely no room for fake news like that.

