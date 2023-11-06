Holocaust Survivor: Israel Must ‘Get Rid of’ Hamas to Prevent Genocide of Jews

Holocaust survivor Saul Dreier, 98, said Friday that Israel had to “get rid of Hamas,” or else there could be a repeat of the attempted genocide of Jews by the Nazis in the 20th century.

Dreier spoke to Joe Gumm of Centerpoint on the Trinity Broadcasting Network, together with Jonny Daniels of the From the Depths organization. He reflected on the October 7 terror attack by Hamas in Israel, in which over 1,400 people were murdered, and on the aftermath, which saw a rise in antisemitism around the world.

“I didn’t believe that this can happen in this age in the world. I went through three concentration camps. I was almost dead several times. I know what the feeling is.”

