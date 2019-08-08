NEW YORK POST:

This is the picture of triumph over evil.

A Holocaust survivor celebrated her 104th birthday last week at the Western Wall in Jerusalem — and for the occasion posed for a photo surrounded by about 400 of her descendants, including her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Centenarian Shoshana Ovitz survived the Auschwitz concentration camp 74 years ago, according to Israeli outlets.

In the camp, she watched as her mother was ripped from her and handed to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, who performed deadly experiments on prisoners, her grandson, Meir Rosenstein, told Israeli reporter Sivan Rahav Meir.

After the Holocaust, Ovitz met the man who would later become her husband, Dov Ovitz, who had lost his wife and four daughters in the genocide.