NEW YORK POST:

An elderly Holocaust survivor was badly beaten last November in the back of a public transport vehicle, according to a report.

Montreal resident Hanka Fogelman, 92, called for a cab operated by Société de transport de Montréal (STM), a transit service provided by the city for individuals with physical and mental disabilities. En route to visit her daughter, she shared the vehicle with a woman, who sat in the passenger seat, and her eventual attacker, a man who sat with her in the back.

The driver immediately warned Fogelman about the male passenger, saying he was “aggressive” and could be dangerous, according to CBC.

Minutes into the ride, the man attacked Fogelman.

“He started hitting me. Punching me,” Fogelman said. “The blood started coming out from my nose. I didn’t know what to do.”

The driver said that the man hadn’t said a single word to her, and things escalated “without any apparent reason.” He had been writing quietly on a piece of paper before the unprovoked attack, and he was doing a crossword puzzle when officers arrived, seemingly unaware that he had done anything wrong.