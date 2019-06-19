NEW YORK POST:

The Yad Vashem museum in Israel suggested that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez needed a history lesson after the freshman Democrat said migrants at the southern US border were being housed in “concentration camps.”

“Concentration camps assured a slave labor supply to help in the Nazi war effort, even as the brutality of life inside the camps helped assure the ultimate goal of ‘extermination through labor,’” the Israeli museum, billed as a world center for Holocaust research, tweeted Wednesday at the New York Democrat. “Learn about concentration camps,” the tweet also said, as it linked to the museum’s web page on labor and concentration camps.

Ocasio-Cortez initially compared border facilities to Nazi-era concentration camps during an Instagram live session from her DC apartment Monday night.

She has stood by her comments since, tweeting Wednesday morning, “The US ran concentration camps before, when we rounded up Japanese people during WWII. It is such a shameful history that we largely ignore it.”

“These camps occur throughout history. Many refuse to learn from that shame, but here we are today. We have an obligation to end them,” said the freshman congresswoman representing Queens and the Bronx.