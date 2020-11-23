Daily Wire:

A Holocaust Museum in Florida has sparked controversy after opening up an exhibit to honor George Floyd, whose death in police custody earlier this year sparked months of violent riots and looting across the United States.

“A new exhibit at the Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center in Maitland features powerful and inspiring photos taken in the wake of George Floyd’s death,” Orlando 6 reported. The man behind the photographs in the exhibit, John Nolter, went to the location where Floyd was arrested by law enforcement officials to take pictures of people reacting to his death.

isa Bachman, Assistant Executive Director of The Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center of Florida, said in a statement: “You don’t just see this exhibit. You feel it. The expressions and thoughts of each person photographed tells a story that has a very universal message. It is one that can heal and bring us together. It shows us we are not alone in our thinking.”

Online, news that the museum had opened an exhibit to honor Floyd sparked outrage, with many commenting that it was disrespectful to victims of the Holocaust.

Ezra Levant, founder of Rebel News, wrote: “George Floyd is added to a Holocaust museum? That trivializes and distorts the Holocaust and its six million Jewish victims. And it grotesquely implies that American police are Nazis.”

