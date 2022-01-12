It’s like a “rerun.”

So said 66-year-old Dennis Judd, who on Friday found a Holocaust memorial he commissioned in part to honor his parents, both survivors, vandalized for the second time in two years.

Situated at Santa Rosa Memorial Park cemetery, the monument, which consists of a mosaic and a fountain meant for ritual handwashing, honors those murdered by the Nazis, including 12 members of Judd’s extended family. It also pays tribute to his survivor parents — the late Lillian and Emil Judd.

Lillian Judd was considered a “fixture” in the Sonoma County Jewish community, according to the Press Democrat, often appearing in front of children to speak about her experience surviving Auschwitz. She died in 2016 at the age of 92.

It was Friday afternoon when Judd got a call from John Morton, an employee of the cemetery, informing him someone had vandalized the monument. Again.

The last time it happened was in June 2020. The scars from where the fountain had been patched back together were visible in blue paint.

