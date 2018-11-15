TMZ:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bhad Bhabie’s got fresh beef on her hands after going off on Iggy Azalea at a Hollywood Party, savagely attacking her … with a full drink! Yeah, she hasn’t come that far from her Dr. Phil days.

We got video of Bhabie (nee Danielle Bregoli) going nuclear on Iggy Wednesday night inside Boulevard3 in Hollywood. You can tell she was ready to pounce because the second she saw Iggy, she unloaded a full cup of clear liquid.

It was immediate bedlam — Iggy’s crew started jawing back and Bhabie’s security held her back. They couldn’t stop her from running her mouth, though. It’s great video … when you remember this is a 15-year-old attacking a 28-year-old.

The beef apparently started because Iggy talked smack on social media, saying who would even go to one of Bhabie’s shows. Of course, Danielle fired back, Iggy should so she could remember what a sold-out show looks like (quality burn, there).