NY Post

Emmys granted exemption to COVID-19 mask rules

The cameras earned them a mask pass. Los Angeles health officials are defending the 2021 Emmy Awards as a justified “exception” to the local mask mandate after the show faced backlash for its maskless A-list guests. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said that the awards show had been in contact with health officials about its COVID-19 protocols. “LA County’s Health Officer requires everyone to wear a mask indoors, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated,” the agency said in a statement to CNN reporter Oliver Darcy. “However, exceptions are made for film, television and music productions, as additional safety modifications are made for these controlled interactions.”

