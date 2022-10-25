LA Times

The fallout facing the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has continued to grow as one of Hollywood’s biggest agencies has stopped representing him. CAA ended its relationship with Ye this month following his recent antisemitic outbursts in various interviews, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly. CAA is the latest business to scrap or suspend its relationship with the rapper over his remarks. Other leading entertainment industry figures, including Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, called on all companies that work with the musician to cut ties with him after Ye tweeted that he wanted to go “death con 3″ on Jewish people. “Those who continue to do business with West are giving his misguided hate an audience,” Emanuel wrote in a recent opinion piece in the Financial Times. “There should be no tolerance anywhere for West’s anti-Semitism.”

