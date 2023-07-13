Breitbart

Hollywood stars will walk off the job en masse Thursday night after the screen actors’ union SAG-AFTRA failed to reach a new contract with studios, effectively bringing scripted TV and movie production around the country to a screeching halt. The actors’ work stoppage comes as Hollywood writers are in the third month of their own strike, creating a highly unusual situation in the entertainment industry that could jeopardize thousands of jobs and wreak havoc on local economies stretching from California to Georgia. SAG-AFTRA’s strike declaration Thursday followed the union’s last-ditch effort to reach a compromise by agreeing to allow federal mediators into the talks. But union leaders still failed to make headway on issues including increased compensation in the age of digital streaming entertainment and guarantees that actors won’t be replaced by artificial intelligence technology. Union leaders said in a statement Thursday that studios remain “unwilling to offer a fair deal on the key issues that are essential to SAG-AFTRA members.” The group representing the studios — the AMPTP — said it was “deeply disappointed” by the failure to reach a deal. The specter of two simultaneous, prolonged strikes is potentially catastrophic for Hollywood, especially for traditional TV, which is still the bread and butter for legacy studios. The strikes are almost certain to hasten the medium’s slow but certain demise as the lack of new content will cause more people to cut the cord.

