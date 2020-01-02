BREITBART

Left-wing Hollywood figures carried their resistance rage into the new decade, dumping on President Donald Trump and wishing for a year that “doesn’t include an ignorant corrupt soulless liar occupying the People’s House.” Director Rob Reiner, for example, wished for a new year that “doesn’t include an ignorant corrupt soulless liar occupying the People’s House” — a direct reference to the president. Prominent horror author Stephen King kicked off the year with a short rhyme, writing, “Of his lies we’ve had plenty, Kick his ass in 2020.” Broadway star Bette Midler also jumped back into full-blown Trump hate on New Years Day, practically bragging over the U.S. Embassy attack in Baghdad that occurred on Tuesday. “Here’s your first 2020 crisis, Donnie! I hear you were out golfing and re-tweeting boxing matches! Way to go, babe!! So inspiring to all,” she tweeted. “Can’t wait to hear your testimony in front of Congress…oh wait.”

