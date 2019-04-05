NEW YORK POST:

Hollywood is making a killing . . . with movies about serial killers.

Over the next two months, audiences will be faced with three real-life-murderer flicks: “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” about Ted Bundy, and “Charlie Says” and “The Haunting of Sharon Tate” (out Friday), both about Charles Manson. The Helter Skelter whack job, who died in 2017, will also play a part in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” out in July.

That’s nearly as many movies as Marvel plans to release in 2019, but instead of being about Spider-Man and Thor these films concern two monsters who killed, directly or indirectly, at least 39 people. Not all that long ago! Bundy and Manson committed atrocities, the effects of which are still profoundly felt among victims’ families right this second. It’s a rotten trend in which Hollywood is glamming up — and cashing in on — the excruciating pain of others.

“We’re tired of turning on the news and seeing his face,” Lisa Little, a childhood friend of Bundy’s 12-year-old victim Kimberly Leach, told First Coast News. “The fact that they’re making this new movie outrages me, especially because they’re using Zac Efron, who’s so cute [and] attractive.”

That’s right. Not content with treating mass murder like it’s pumpkin-spice flavor in the fall, Hollywood is casting hotties to play them too. Efron, the “High School Musical” heartthrob whose abs have a loyal following, is Bundy in “Extremely Wicked” (out May 3). And Matt Smith, the erudite Brit with bedroom eyes from “The Crown,” is Manson in “Charlie Says” (out May 10). They join the adorable Darren Criss, who won an Emmy for his performance as fellow serial killer Andrew Cunanan on FX’s similarly slick “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”