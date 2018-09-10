FOX NEWS:



Broadway legend Carole Cook implied she wants to see President Trump get assassinated, asking “Where’s John Wilkes Booth when you need him?” when approached by a TMZ cameraman in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The 94-year-old Cook’s comment delighted her husband, who quickly reminded viewers that John Wilkes Booth killed a president, who was obviously Abraham Lincoln.

Wilkes Booth assassinated Lincoln at Ford’s Theater in Washington D.C. in 1865.

“Where is he when you need him?” Cook asked again before someone off camera asked, “So we need to kill President Trump?”

“Why not?” Cook asked “Now, will that get me in trouble? Will I be on an enemy’s list? My god I hope so… just keep me out of jail.”